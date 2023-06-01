Salmon River wildfire now under control

The BC Wildfire Service reported Wednesday afternoon that a four-hectare blaze near Highway 97 and Salmon River Road is under control.

This means the wildfire should not spread any further due to suppression efforts.

Crews from the Silver Creek Fire Department were released from the scene mid-morning after helping fight the blaze, which was reported in the early morning hours of May 31.

Members of the Silver Creek Fire Department worked closely with local residents to fight the fire. Some of the residents had access to heavy equipment, which was used to build fire guards to keep the blaze from spreading.

BC Wildfire crews remain on scene to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

This fire marks the first substantial fire event of the 2023 season in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

How can you help during fire season?

While it appears this fire was caused by a downed power line, it serves as a reminder to all residents that the forests are drying out quickly with hot temperatures.

Extreme caution should be taken with all sources of fire including cigarettes and campfires. Category 2 and 3 fires are currently banned in the Kamloops Fire Centre, however small campfires are still permitted. Never leave a campfire unattended and always ensure it is completely extinguished.

Other ways residents can be prepared for wildfire season is to FireSmart their homes and properties. The CSRD has information and a fire hazard assessment program in place. More information can be found on the FireSmart in the CSRD webpage.

For farmers and ranchers, the CSRD's FireSmart program is offering a free Farm & Ranch Wildfire Preparedness Seminar on Saturday, June 3 at the Falkland Sunday Morners Club, 2948 Churchill Road, Falkland. Registration is required by emailing firesmart@csrd.bc.ca or calling 1-888-248-2773.

Emergency alert information can also be obtained through the free Alertable Emergency Notification system. Alertable is a multi-purpose communication service used to send alerts to residents, businesses, and visitors during critical events like fires or floods as well as for relevant day-to-day communications, such as water advisories. Receive alerts over a wide variety of communication channels including mobile apps, text/SMS alerting, email or land-line telephone calls. Sign up on the Alertable page of the CSRD website.