Salmonella outbreak leads to Canada-wide class action lawsuit

Slater Vecchio LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in British Columbia on behalf of all persons in Canada, excluding residents of Québec, who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming cantaloupes or other products that may have been contaminated with Salmonella.

Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and other health authorities have recalled Malichita and Rudy-brand cantaloupes, products containing these cantaloupes and other potentially contaminated products sold across Canada and the United States after traces of Salmonella were identified in some of these products. According to the CBC, Mexico's Health Department ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant linked to the outbreak on December 15, 2023.

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced on December 22, 2023 that there have been 164 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella infections, 61 hospitalizations and seven deaths in Canada related to this outbreak. While healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms from exposure to Salmonella, young children, pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe and potentially fatal reactions.

Slater Vecchio LLP previously initiated a class action on behalf of residents of Québec on December 12, 2023 in response to this Salmonella outbreak.

Anthony Vecchio, K.C., a partner at Slater Vecchio LLP, stated, "Through these class actions, we strive to provide access to justice for Canadians who became sick from eating a contaminated product or who purchased a product that was rendered unfit for consumption due to its actual or potential contamination with Salmonella."

If you suspect that you have fallen ill after eating a potentially contaminated cantaloupe or other product, seek medical attention as appropriate. If you have purchased but have not yet consumed a recalled cantaloupe or other product, follow Health Canada's guidance and either discard the product or return it to the location from where you purchased it.

Slater Vecchio LLP is seeking to identify individuals who purchased a recalled cantaloupe or related product sold after October 10, 2023. Submit information to their website at https://www.slatervecchio.com/class-action/cantaloupes-salmonella-recall/.