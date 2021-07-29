Premier John Horgan is inviting all British Columbians to join him in saluting front-line workers during the ongoing pandemic, as well as those battling wildfires, with a public cheer on B.C. Day.

"There are so many people in this province who continue day in and day out to help, protect and support others," said Premier Horgan. "They are the heart of British Columbia, and they should be celebrated this year on B.C. Day."

The premier is asking people throughout the province to take a moment at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2nd, to bang pots and make some noise as a way of expressing gratitude and appreciation.

"Health-care workers, first responders and so many others have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to maintain essential services and supply lines. Their selfless efforts are now echoed by those bravely battling wildfires in the province," Premier Horgan said. "We owe so much to so many. On Monday evening, let's all make some noise."

The salute to front-line workers is part of Vax for BC, the latest step in the Province's campaign to help as many British Columbians as possible get vaccinated.

Health authorities will bring vaccines to British Columbians where they work, play and shop - at the beach, at Playland in Vancouver and in farmers' markets around the province.

Vax for BC will include the first provincewide Walk-in Wednesday. On Aug. 4, clinics throughout the province will reserve about 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older who still need their first dose or people eligible to receive their second dose.