Salvation Army raises over $900 grand

The impact of COVID-19 has been far reaching in our community with many experiencing job losses and/or reduction in hours.

The Salvation Army in Kelowna / Lake Country experienced a 61% increase in demand in 2020 over the previous year. While the charity’s Christmas fundraising target was set at the same level as in 2019 ($700,000), due to the generosity of this community, a record-shattering $929,000 was raised.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude and humbled by the support from this community” says Captain Darryl Burry, Lead Pastor and Executive Director of the Kelowna / Lake Country Salvation Army. “This has been a hard year, where at numerous times the financial challenges were very heavy to bear. Once again, the community has stepped-up and supported us. We are honoured at the level of trust that has been placed in us and we will be faithful to steward these resources effectively to support those in need in our community in 2021 and beyond.”

While Salvation Army support services have been adapted due to COVID to ensure the safety of staff, guests and volunteers, in the month of December, support was shared with 659 local households (a 25% increase over 2019) and 1150 children were provided with toys for Christmas.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who made this campaign a success, and adapted to all of our new COVID safety measures – from the thousands of volunteers who rang bells, sorted toys, counted donations, packed bags, supported the various COVID-friendly Christmas events, to our corporate partners that hosted kettles / events and so much more. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares for one another and that strives to Give Hope, especially in challenging times.”

While the Christmas season may be behind us, the needs in our community continue. To learn more about opportunities to volunteer or to support Salvation Army operations, please go to www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca.