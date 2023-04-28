Sand and bags available for residents in Coldstream
The District of Coldstream has setup three locations for residents to access sand and bags for any flood prevention measures they may require.
Bags and sand are provided, but please bring your own shovel.
Locations:
- Lavington Fire Hall - 9739 School Road
- Coldstream Fire Hall - 8008 Aberdeen Road
- Kalamalka Road, across from Postill Drive
The District is also completing daily creek checks to monitor water levels.
