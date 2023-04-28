Sand and bags available for residents in Coldstream

The District of Coldstream has setup three locations for residents to access sand and bags for any flood prevention measures they may require.

Bags and sand are provided, but please bring your own shovel.

Locations:

Lavington Fire Hall - 9739 School Road

Coldstream Fire Hall - 8008 Aberdeen Road

Kalamalka Road, across from Postill Drive

The District is also completing daily creek checks to monitor water levels.