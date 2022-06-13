Sand and Bags Available to Residents in Danger

Cooler spring weather this season has delayed snow melts, but flooding risks are now beginning to increase in the Shuswap.

Current predictions are noting a peak in lake and river levels that is roughly four weeks later than normal. Possible flood levels are difficult to predict as they are highly dependent on rainfall and temperatures over the next few weeks.

Forecasters are anticipating Shuswap and Mara Lakes, as well as local rivers or creeks, to peak near the end of June or early in July.

Residents whose properties are prone to flooding can be taking proactive steps to protect their homes. They are advised to monitor water levels near their homes.

For accurate Shuswap Lake levels, please check Environment Canada's Water Level website for real-time data.

The Shuswap Emergency Program will be making sand and bags available around the region for residents who may be at risk of flooding. It is recommended to place flood protection (sandbags) at a level that will protect your home against the highest anticipated lake level while also factoring in waves and boat wakes. This ensures homeowners will not have to move the sandbags upslope or build them up higher than needed.