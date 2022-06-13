Sandbag available in West Kelowna

As a precautionary measure, City crews are coordinating the delivery of sand and sandbags throughout the week of June 13 to waterfront locations in West Kelowna.

Although lake levels seem unlikely to surpass flood levels, lakefront properties may wish to protect their infrastructure affected by wave action from storms and boats.

The City stocks these supplies in the spring as a service to residents to help in cases where seasonal flooding has affected their properties in the past. Please bring your own shovels and wear gloves.

Staff will monitor and replenish stockpiles as needed at the following locations: