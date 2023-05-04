Sandbag fill site open in Penticton

As a pre-cautionary measure to spring freshet, the City of Penticton has set up a public sandbag fill site at Fire Hall Station 202 at 285 Dawson Ave. Residents are welcome to fill sandbags should they require them.

Currently the City continues to monitor creek and lake levels, as well as the forecasted weather. While water levels have risen in the past few days the City remains confident that Penticton and Ellis creek, and the lakes have the capacity to absorb this weekend’s weather.

Should there be any changes, the City will act promptly for the safety of people and property. The City reminds residents to exercise caution around fast-flowing bodies of water.