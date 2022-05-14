Sandbagging, now, may be a good idea

While the North Okanagan isn't in danger of flooding this weekend, it hasn't stopped the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen from reminding residents to be proactive.

The current snowpack in the Similkameen region is near normal, however, due to significant erosion and possible changes to the river channel morphology, some rivers (including the Tulameen River) may be at increased risk of flooding at lower levels.

Prolonged rain events may impact water levels in rivers and tributaries.

According to the River Forecast Centre, the unprecedented and catastrophic flooding that occurred in November 2021, has made many rivers more vulnerable to freshet high flows.

Property owners in low-lying areas may want to consider sandbagging their property.

Sand and sandbags are available at no charge at sandbag centres.