Santa Claus is Coming to Town for the Grenfell Christmas Parade

Santa Claus is coming to town!

On December 19th, the people behind the Grenfell Haunted House will be running a Christmas Parade.

"[Santa] realizes how much people need a little extra joy this year, so we've called in a favour and he's coming to join us this year," said organizer Candace Banks.

Banks says not only are they spreading Christmas cheer, they are fundraising for Mamas for Mamas.

"People can go online and donate through our Facebook page and our Instagram page...as of December 12th we'll have that set up. As of right now we are doing a non-contact collection during the parade, though that situation could change given the rules around COVID."

The parade will begin at 4 PM with a route through central Kelowna and Glenmore.

Banks says they'll pause for dinner and head out again at 6:30 PM to parade through Rutland.