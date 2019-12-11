Santa Scales 7 story Building

Santa will be dropping in, literally, to the Okanagan ChristmasFest on Thursday Dec 12th at 6pm.

To kick off the Okanagan ChristmasFest, Santa will be arriving as Santa should…down the outside of the 7 story Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre.

This is a chance for parents to show their kids how Santa gets down the chimney.

Once Santa has descended, he will be available for meet and greets with the kids and then will join us for the rest of the event.

Along with Santa will be a Gingerbread House Display, European Christmas Market, Live Music, Holiday Treats, Telus Christmas Tree Walk and more!

The Okanagan ChristmasFest supports many local charities throughout the event such as the Central Okanagan Food Bank, The Bridge Youth & Family Services, Salvation Army, and more! The 2018 event raised over $10,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.