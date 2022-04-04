SAR Vehicle Stolen in Williams Lake

The truck, a red 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 emergency vehicle, was taken from the Cariboo Search and Rescue building on Mackenzie Avenue, Williams Lake, on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The BC license plate on the vehicle is RH7960.

This emergency vehicle represents a significant investment in the safety of the community, said Corporal Shane Nicoll, Williams Lake RCMP. We are asking that everyone look out for the Search and Rescue truck and, if seen, report it to police immediately.

Anyone that locates the vehicle is not to approach it and should call 911 or the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211. Alternatively, should you wish to remain anonymous, you can report the location of the truck to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).