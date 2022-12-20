SASCU in giving spirit: helps foodbanks and shelters during holiday season with monetary donations

SASCU traditionally supports local food banks and shelters each year at Christmas. Driven by the greater community need, due to cost of groceries, housing shortages, and rising cost of living, SASCU boosted its donations to $50,000 to help community organizations through the holiday season and into 2023.

SASCU distributed $50,000 to volunteer groups throughout the Shuswap: Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Eagle Valley Food Bank, Sorrento Food Bank, North Shuswap Food Bank, Feed Enderby & District Food Bank, and the Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society.

“The dedication and hard work of these organizations are part of what makes the Shuswap community so strong,” said Dave King, Chair of SASCU Board of Directors. “Thank you to all the volunteers that give their time to these efforts.”

Through the Community Support Program, SASCU funds non-profit projects and vital community programs. A sample of supported organizations and projects in 2022 include the Annual Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market, The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, Shuswap Association of Community Living, Eagle Bay Hall renovation, South Shuswap Transportation Society, and the Notch Hill Town Hall accessibility improvements.

SASCU is partnered with Do Some Good, an online platform to help maximize awareness and the impact of programs and volunteers in the Shuswap.