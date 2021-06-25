Saturday Marks Five Years Since Arlene Westervelt's Death

Debbie Hennig, the sister of Arlene Westervelt, and the family's lawyer spoke on the steps of Kelowna Law Courts today, a day before the fifth anniversary of her death and just three weeks out from the one year mark since charges against Arlene's husband were stayed.

Hennig's lawyer Anthony Oliver said, "When that one year mark strikes and that one year stay period expires it's as if the file didn't exist. It's not like a withdrawn file, the file ceases to exist."

Arlene died on Okanagan Lake while canoeing with her husband on June 26, 2016.

Bert Westervelt was charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Arlene in 2019.

The charge was stayed last summer and the family has until July 14th to present new evidence before the case is dropped.

"The RCMP have requested for some weeks now that forensic information, that file and has yet to receive that from the Coronor's Service," said Oliver.

Hennig says although the expiry of the stay is just weeks away, she still holds out hope. "Five years ago I promised that I would get justice for her and I'm not going to break that promise. I'm not giving up. No matter what I'm not going to give up."

Hennig says a small group of friends and family will be marking the anniversary of Arlene's death Saturday by sending flowers onto the lake and bubbles into the sky.

Learn more about the investigation into Arlene Westervelt's death with CTV's W5 here.