In March of 2018 Kelowna RCMP began its investigation into the allegedly fraudulent activity of Robert Riley Saunders, while he was employed with the Ministry of Children and Family Development from 1996 to 2018.

This was a lengthy and laborious investigation, led by the Fraud Section of the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit, says Supt. Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP. We are pleased to be able to report back to the community that the matter has now advanced into the judicial process.

Following a review of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service has approved thirteen charges against Saunders including ten counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000, one count of breach of trust and one count of uttering a forged document.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the courts for Saunders, who was subsequently taken into police custody in Alberta. He has been remanded into custody and will be brought back to appear before the Kelowna Provincial Court next week.

This matter is now before the court and no further information will be released.