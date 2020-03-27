Save-On-Foods partners with Girl Guides to sell cookies at its stores

Girl Guides sell cookies as a major fundraiser to support their programs which offer girls and young women opportunities to develop confidence and life skills. Traditionally, local units set up outside of retail stores to sell the cookies or go door-to-door to their neighbours. On March 13, 2020, due to the ongoing need for social distancing, Girl Guides suspended all in-person Girl Guide activities to ensure the health and well-being of girls, adult members, volunteers and the greater community.

This suspension has virtually halted the annual spring Girl Guide cookie campaign, one of the organization's two major fundraising initiatives. As a result, Girl Guides put out a call for help to safely sell the cookies. The company expects the cookies to hit shelves as early as late next week and they'll be available at all Save-On-Foods and Urban Fare locations from B.C. to Manitoba and north to the Yukon.

"Save-On-Foods has a long history of supporting our communities, and we wanted to help Girl Guides with this fantastic tradition," said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones. "For many people, these cookies mark the start of spring, and we are happy to give our customers the chance to support Girl Guides by picking up a box or two next time they shop at Save-On-Foods."

A box of cookies costs $5 and all proceeds go to Girl Guides of Canada. The cookies are available in store and online while supplies last.