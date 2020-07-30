Save-On-Foods raises $1.9 million for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation in one year

Save-On-Foods raised a total of $1.9 million for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation since June of 2019.

Save-On-Foods store teams and their generous customers and supplier partners and are passionate about giving back to their communities and hold all kinds of events throughout the year to raise money for the five children’s hospitals across western Canada.

This year’s impressive total for BC Children’s Hospital was raised through many in-store initiatives, including hot dog sales, barbecues, the Round Up for Kids campaign, Spin the Wheel, Jeans Day, and various local events

Typically, the company presents its year’s-worth of funds raised to the foundation at the annual Miracle Weekend telethon.

Due to changes to the telethon considering COVID-19, Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones celebrated the year’s donation with his grandsons A.J., eight, and Adrian, four-and-a-half months.

“Although things are different this year, we still have a lot to celebrate when it comes to making a difference in the lives of British Columbians,” said Jones. “Together with our generous customers and supplier partners, our team members went the extra mile over the past year to raise $1.9 million for BC Children’s Hospital. I am so proud of their inspiring commitment to the health of the youngest members of our communities.”