Scam artists on the prowl

Revelstoke RCMP are warning about several scams making the rounds.

Recently, the victim received a phone call from someone posing to be a friend who needed bail money after getting into an accident while drinking.

The victim ended up e-transferring 25 hundred dollars to the man's lawyer - who ended being a fraudster.

In another instance, a caller posing as a grandson claimed he was in jail and needed money after a drunk driving accident.

Fortunately, the victim called police where he was advised not to send any cash as the matter was a scam.

In most cases, the scammers make emotional pleas in an effort to take advantage of a parent or grandparent.