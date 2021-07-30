iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
19°C
Instagram

Scammed out of thousands of dollars

phone-scam-web

A phone scam is making the rounds in the North Okanagan.

An Enderby couple is out thousands of dollars after they were told their bank account had been compromised.

The thief coaxed the the victim into purchasing over 3 thousand dollars in Google Play cards and then the call was terminated.

The RCMP say no matter who you think is calling...never give out personal information over the phone.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175