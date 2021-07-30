Scammed out of thousands of dollars
A phone scam is making the rounds in the North Okanagan.
An Enderby couple is out thousands of dollars after they were told their bank account had been compromised.
The thief coaxed the the victim into purchasing over 3 thousand dollars in Google Play cards and then the call was terminated.
The RCMP say no matter who you think is calling...never give out personal information over the phone.
