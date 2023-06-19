Schedule announced for Summerland Canada Day Picnic

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is pleased to announce the schedule of events for Summerland’s Canada Day Picnic Saturday July 1st at Memorial Park.

The official ceremony at 11AM will be marked with a flag raising ceremony and greetings from the three levels of government and the traditional singing of “O Canada” and “Happy Birthday”.

Free BBQ, Canada Day cake and ice cream follows the ceremony. Sparkle and Canada flag tatoos, Canada flags and pins, are also free for attendees. Kids traditional picnic games will run from 11:15 until about 1:30PM, thanks to Summerland Girl Guides.

Donations gratefully accepted on-site by the Summerland Legion to help defray the cost of this community event. A complete schedule will be available on the RCL 22 website www.summerlandlegion.com The Royal Canadian Legion is the largest service club in Canada.

Memberhip is open to all Canadian citizens who have reached the age of majority (19 years old in BC). Our mandate is to ensure that Veteran’s are cared for and to contribute to the well being of the community. For more information contact John Dorn 250-494-2301