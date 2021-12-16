Schedule change coming to Kelowna Regional Transit System

Due to an ongoing labour shortage, BC Transit says it is implementing a short-term reduced service schedule to provide more stability for customers in the Kelowna Regional Transit System. This adjusted service schedule will go into effect on Jan. 2, 2022 and will remain in place until further notice.

This new schedule will deliver service that represents a roughly 15% reduction from fall service levels, with modifications to accommodate schools being in full session. BC Transit says the schedule has been adjusted to create the least amount of impact possible to customers, and there will be no existing routes eliminated during this time.

BC Transit has created a preview schedule which is available on its website.

BC Transit will return to a full schedule as soon as there is confidence the organization can provide continuous reliable service at that level. BC Transit says it appreciates the patience of customers during this time, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.