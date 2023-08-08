Schedule for BCHL showcase in Seattle released

The BC Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2023 Showcase, taking place at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, Washington for the first time from Sunday, October 22nd to Thursday, October 26th.

The West Kelowna Warriors will see their Showcase play commence early in the week as they will take on the Victoria Grizzlies on Monday, October 23rd at 4:00 PM while finishing their time in Seattle on Tuesday, October 24th with a 1:50 PM game against the Langley Rivermen. This will mark the third consecutive season the Warriors will face-off against the Grizzlies at the Showcase while West Kelowna and Langley do battle in Showcase play for the first time.

For the first time in the event’s history, the Showcase will travel south of the border and be housed at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, Washington. The annual event will see each team play two games beginning on Sunday, October 22nd and ending on Thursday, October 26th with tickets going on-sale in the near future. All Showcase games will be available to watch, along with every game this season, on BCHLTV.ca.

The league announced the 2023/24 regular season schedule earlier this summer as the Warriors open their season on Friday, September 22nd. CLICK HERE for a full look at West Kelowna’s regular season schedule.

The Warriors will also see hockey action commence in less than a month with a four-game pre-season schedule that is slated to begin on Friday, September 8th in Merritt against the Centennials.

Pre-Season Schedule:

Friday, September 8th @ Merritt Centennials (7:00 PM)

Saturday, September 9th @ Merritt Centennials (7:00 PM)

Friday, September 15th vs. Vernon Vipers (7:00 PM)

Saturday, September 16th @ Vernon Vipers (6:00 PM)