School bus caught by Kelowna RCMP speeding in a school zone

Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Service, along with BCHP-Kelowna Officers have been out every morning handing out several written warnings to drivers in Schools Zones which are from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Kelowna School District.

The officers have been doing rotating patrols around the school district reminding drivers of the posted speed limits and looking for other motor vehicle act infractions.

Its not unusual for drivers this time of the year to forget that our school zones are back in effect. What was unusual, Officers pulling over a marked yellow school bus in a school zone for speeding with children on-board.

Police say the bus was not operated by the Central Okanagan School District 23. The vehicle was privately owned and contracted to deliver students to a local private school.

The officer using a speed detector recorded the bus driving above the posted speed limit which is clearly posted as 30 km per hour in the school zone. The bus was stopped and the driver provided with a written warning. The officer also contacted the bus driver’s supervisor.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregard that responsibility is shocking and disappointing to all us” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service along with the South East Districts RCMP BC Highway Patrol Officers will continue be out enforcing and educating drivers around our schools in order to keep the children safe.

Once again, the RCMP want to remind all drivers that the school zone in the Kelowna School District starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m.