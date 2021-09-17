School District #23 kicks off catchment review consultations

At the September 15, 2021 Public Board Meeting, the Board of Education approved the timelines for catchment reviews for the Westside and the Okanagan Mission Families of Schools. Each catchment review seeks to develop long-term solutions to capacity issues.

Westside

Subject to Ministry approval, École George Pringle Elementary has been approved to be repurposed, effective September 2022, for construction of the new secondary school. As a result:

The English program for École George Pringle Elementary will be moved to Webber Road Elementary for the 2022/23 school year.

The Elementary French Immersion program will need to be relocated.

The new secondary school will require changes to secondary catchments when it opens.

Elementary and middle schools in the Constable Neil Bruce Middle School catchment are significantly over utilized, while there is space in the schools in the École Glenrosa Middle School catchment. Adjustment of catchment boundaries and the movement of an elementary school from the Constable Neil Bruce catchment to Glenrosa Middle School is a recommended consideration.

Okanagan Mission

The three Okanagan Mission elementary schools are at 129% utilization and continue to grow. All three sites are very constrained and have significant parking and traffic congestion concerns.

Canyon Falls Middle School is currently at 96% utilization and does not have the ability to be expanded due to site constraints.

Currently, the District owns the Bellevue Creek Elementary building, which has twelve classrooms and can accommodate over 300 students.

The District owns two parcels of land in the Crawford Estates area, however, government approval of a new school is unlikely while the District is not utilizing a viable school building that it owns.

Staff recommends that the Board consider single track Elementary French Immersion schools.

The community will have multiple opportunities to provide feedback, including three surveys, public consultation meetings and public Board and committee meetings. The first surveys are open and will close on September 30:

Westside Family Survey

Okanagan Mission Family

All pertinent information related to the catchment reviews, including information, presentation and timelines can be found on the District's consultation websites:

Westside Family

Okanagan Mission Family