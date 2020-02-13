School District #23 revises transportation recommendations

At the February 12, 2020 Public Board Meeting, the Board of Education reviewed the recommendations of the Transportation Steering Committee, as well as additional options including alternate fee amounts and eligibility limits.

After a robust debate, the Board of Education revised the recommended fee for all riders and the eligibility limit for middle school students. The Board agreed with the Steering Committee's recommendation for the registration deadline as well as the recommendation for elementary and secondary school eligibility limits.

Policy Current Policy TSC Recommendation Revised Recommendation Transportation fee $225 $450 $300 Elementary Eligibility Limit 4.0 km 3.0 km 3.0 km Middle School Eligibility Limit 4.8 km 3.6 km 4.0 km Secondary School Eligibility Limit 4.8 km 4.8 km 4.8 km Registration Deadline N/A May 31 May 31

These recommendations will be brought forward with the other recommendations of the Transportation Steering Committee at the February 26 Public Board Meeting for final decision by the Board. Registration for busing is expected to be open to the public on March 2, 2020.