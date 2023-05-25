School District 67 announces administrative changes for 2023

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is pleased to announce the following administrative changes effective August 1, 2023 in support of the 2023-24 school year:

• Ms. Kirsten Odian, Principal at Trout Creek Elementary will move to District Principal, Early Learning, Childcare and District Food Programs. The District is grateful to the Ministry of Education and Childcare for supporting this position as part of its renewed mandate.

• Ms. Jacquie Hicks, Vice Principal at Giant’s Head Elementary will move to Trout Creek Elementary as Principal replacing Ms. Kirsten Odian.

• Ms. Kelsey Allison, currently District Helping Teacher of Early Learning and Childcare will be joining Giant’s Head Elementary School as Vice Principal.

• Ms. Michelle Martin, Vice Principal at K.V.R. Middle School will be joining Princess Margaret Secondary School as Vice Principal. Ms. Martin replaces Mr. Terry Grady who has been supporting the school in this role over the past school year.

• Mr. Scott Harkness will be joining K.V.R. Middle School as Vice Principal. Mr. Harkness is currently a science teacher at Penticton Secondary School.

The Board of Education congratulates all of the staff on their new appointments which will commence on August 1, 2023, and thanks Mr. Terry Grady for his support to the district.