School District and CUPE reach tentative agreement
Central Okanagan Public Schools and the CUPE Local 3523 are pleased to announce a tentative collective bargaining agreement was reached over the weekend.
With the help of a mediator, both parties worked through the weekend to build an agreement and avoid any job action or interruption to services. The professionalism and hard work of all parties involved resulted in a tentative agreement to be ratified over the coming weeks.
Central Okanagan Public Schools continues to value the work of all staff in the district who strive to create excellent learning opportunities for students.
