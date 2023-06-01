School District No. 67 announces administration changes

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is pleased to announce the following administrative changes effective August 1, 2023, in support of the 2023-24 school year:

• Mr. Trevor Knowlton, currently District Careers Coordinator, will become Vice Principal, Careers Programs.

• Mr. Dustin Hyde currently Vice Principal, Indigenous Education and Equity, will move to Principal, Indigenous Education and Equity.

• Ms. Kathy Pierre, Director of Instruction – Indigenous Education and Equity will be moving on from her position with the District as of June 30, 2023.

The Board of Education congratulates Trevor Knowlton and Dustin Hyde on their new appointments which will commence August 1, 2023, and wish to thank Kathy Pierre for her support to the District in her role as Director of Instruction.