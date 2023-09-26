School District No. 67 approves restoration of Shatford Centre

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) has approved the restoration of the Shatford Centre, a historic building located at 760 Main Street.

Currently, the building cannot support occupancy as its life safety systems require upgrades.

The Shatford Centre will undergo a phased approach to the restoration, subject to the availability of capital funds. The first phase of the restoration project involves abatement of hazardous materials and the installation of new life safety systems. This phase will be completed in the spring of 2024.

The Board of Education will continue its work on a long-term facility plan through the fall and early spring, which will include decisions on the future use of the building. These decisions will determine the remaining phases of the restoration.

The Shatford Centre was built in 1921 and has heritage status designation. Undertaking the restoration project will allow the building to once again be used by the school district and the community.