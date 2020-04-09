School District provides nearly 7000 meals

In the first week of distributing meals to students, Central Okanagan Public Schools staff and food provider volunteers supplied hundreds of learners with nearly 7,000 breakfasts and lunches at schools across the district.

"We are so grateful for the work of staff and the generosity of volunteers that keeps these vital programs running in these difficult times," said Moyra Baxter, Chairperson of the Board of Education. "More than ever it highlights the key role of schools in the community, making sure that we not only educate youth, but help everyone be ready to learn."

Schools continue to distribute the meals with a focus on confidentiality and safety. Families collect the entire week's supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact and families with children at multiple schools can receive food for all their children at their local elementary school.

Central Okanagan Public Schools gratefully acknowledges the food providers from Brown Bag Lunch and Food for Thought who make the program possible.

This work helps to deliver on the third priority for continuing education set out by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Education Rob Fleming, which is to continue supporting vulnerable students. The four priorities are: