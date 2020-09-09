School is Back, So Are School Zones
With the return to school is the return of slower speeds in school zones.
Kelowna RCMP Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy says slow down.
"Because we've got so many more kids with the way that they're running schools this year, there's going to be a lot more movement of children bussing and things like that throughout the day. Just keep an eye out for our children and our educators."
Noseworthy says fines for speeding in a school zone start at $138, but excessive speeding could lead to your car being impounded.
And with school busses on the road, a reminder not to pass when the lights are on and the stop sign out.
Noseworthy says illegally passing a school bus will get you slapped with a $368 fine and three demerit points.
Press release from Kelowna RCMP on September 9, 2020:
Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public that September 10th, 2020 marks the beginning of the school year, which means we all need to be even more vigilant.
School zones are back in effect from 7:30 am- 5 pm on school days. Those 30 km/hr zones will be enforced by RCMP officers and the fines start at $196.
Motorists are also reminded that they must stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights while picking up and dropping off students. Failure to do so puts students and other motorists in needless danger and can lead to tragic outcomes.
We’d also like to remind our students to be safe pedestrians:
- Use crosswalks when crossing streets.
- Ensure that motorists have seen you before entering the roadway.
- When possible, wear highly visible clothing.
- Stay
unpluggedwhile walking- leave your devices alone and pay attention to your surroundings.
We are excited to welcome all the staff and students back to our area schools, says Cpl Mike Kube of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit.
We will be working hard to help make this a safe and welcoming transition into the new school year.