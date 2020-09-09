With the return to school is the return of slower speeds in school zones.

Kelowna RCMP Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy says slow down.

"Because we've got so many more kids with the way that they're running schools this year, there's going to be a lot more movement of children bussing and things like that throughout the day. Just keep an eye out for our children and our educators."

Noseworthy says fines for speeding in a school zone start at $138, but excessive speeding could lead to your car being impounded.

And with school busses on the road, a reminder not to pass when the lights are on and the stop sign out.

Noseworthy says illegally passing a school bus will get you slapped with a $368 fine and three demerit points.

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on September 9, 2020: