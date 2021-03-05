School trustee, educator, and community leader passes away

With heavy hearts, Central Okanagan Public Schools announces that Trustee Rolli Cacchioni passed away yesterday morning as the result of a stroke. A devoted family man and beloved

community figure, Trustee Cacchioni dedicated his life to serving his community and educating youth through 54 years with Central Okanagan Public Schools.

The Board of Education, Administrative Council, District staff, teachers, support staff, and many retired colleagues express their heartfelt condolences to the Cacchioni family. Flags at all district sites will fly at

half-mast in honour of Trustee Cacchioni.

"The Board of Education offers our deepest sympathies to the Cacchioni family," said Moyra Baxter, Chairperson of the Board of Education. "Trustee Cacchioni's many years as an educator, and his

community connections, meant he brought a unique, welcome perspective to the Board table. Rolli was a fixture at basketball and football games and many district events, and his presence in the school district

and the larger community will be greatly missed."

During his career, Rolli Cacchioni was President of the Central Okanagan Teachers' Association, President of the Central Okanagan Principals'/Vice- Principals' Association, and in retirement was

President of the Central Okanagan Retired Teachers' Association. He was first elected as a Trustee in 2005 and he served as the Chair of the Board of Education from 2008 to 2012. Rolli was involved in

many organizations in the community in Kelowna and particularly in Rutland.

"My sincere condolences to the Cacchioni family. Rolli will be deeply missed by the myriad colleagues and friends he inspired throughout his 54 years of service to public education in the Central Okanagan,"

said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "It was a privilege to know Rolli both personally and professionally. His life of service to children, families and community is one to which we should all

aspire."

“We join the rest of the community today in mourning the passing of Rolli Cacchioni,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “Rolli was one of our city’s strongest elected leaders, involved in so many more aspects of our community beyond his great contribution to education. He was also a very good friend to me and a mentor to many others. We will miss him. On behalf of my council colleagues and the citizens of Kelowna, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Cacchioni family, along with our gratitude for everything Rolli accomplished for the betterment of our community.”

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Cacchioni family established the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award through the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society (COBSS). Donations can be made two ways:

By cheque payable to COBSS (Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society) – indicate that it is for the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award.

By etransfer – cobss@shaw.ca with a separate email to say it is for the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award.

People may send condolences and happy memories to rollicacchionilegacy@gmail.com