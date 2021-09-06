Fall is in the air and with thousands of children returning to classes this coming week, the RCMP want to remind the public that school zone speed limits will also be back in effect.

Starting Tuesday, RCMP volunteers will have an increased presence in school zones throughout the area making sure drivers are aware and paying attention.



It’s an exciting time and our roads are going to once again be busy with children as they start a brand new school year, states Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Drivers, do your part and plan ahead to give yourself some extra time on your morning and afternoon commute. Slow down and be extra vigilant when approaching and travelling through school zones, not only to avoid ticketing, but to avoid tragedy.

Common offences under the BC Motor Vehicle Act around schools and parks include:

Speed in school zone or playground zone 1-20 km/h over - $196

Speed in school zone or playground zone 21-40 km/h over - $253

Fail to obey school guard or school patrol: $167

Fail to stop for School Bus: $368

Fail to yield to pedestrian at crosswalk: $167

Drivers are reminded that a 30km/h is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Armstrong and Enderby, when school is in session. In playground areas, the 30km/h limit is from dawn until dusk, unless otherwise posted