Score One for the RCMP Bait Car

In the early morning hours of July 30, 2022, West Kelowna RCMP arrested a female who had stolen a bait car.

A short time after the activation, Officers located the vehicle which was occupied by a lone female driver. The female, a Kelowna resident who is well known to the police, was arrested without incident. She was also arrested for three outstanding warrants.

The full investigation is being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

The 39-year-old female has since been released from custody for a court date in September.

“We are actively using the bait car and bait bike technology to curb thefts within the City of Kelowna. I am seeing that many of these crimes are being committed by repeat offenders” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.