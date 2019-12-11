Scotiabank to match 15K in Salvation Army donations

On Saturday December 14, 2019 Scotiabank will be matching up to $15,000 from monies donated at select kettle locations and anything donated online.

Scotiabank staff will be at all four locations, volunteering their time to the ring the bells and bringing hope to our community.

They are appealing to the customers and community to join them at these locations:



Superstore 2280 Baron Road, Kelowna

Orchard Park Liquor Store 1835 Dilworth Drive, Kelowna

Save-On-Foods Mission 3175 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna

BC Liquor Store 2475 Dobbin Road, West Kelowna



Funds collected at the four locations will be matched by Scotiabank to a maximum of $15,000. Donations can also be made online at kelownasalvationarmy.ca up until midnight on December 14th.



“This is an amazing event,” says Captain Darryl Burry, Executive Director of the Kelowna Salvation Army, “and we are grateful for Scotiabank’s generous initiative to double our donors’ giving towards families that need the extra support.”

Last Christmas, the Salvation Army served over 600 families during the holidays through the food and toy program, and of that over 1,100 were children.



“In the first six months of this year, we saw a 47% increase in families needing our assistance over the same period from last year. Additionally, we assisted 1090 households that have never accessed our services before this year. This event will ensure we can continue to serve our community throughout the year” states Burry.