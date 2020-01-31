SD #23 Appoints new Assistant Superintendent

The Board of Education for the Central Okanagan Public Schools is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Lalonde to the position of Assistant Superintendent. Mr. Lalonde is filling the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Vianne Kintzinger, the current Assistant Superintendent, in February. Mr. Lalonde is currently the District Principal – Learning Support Services and will officially begin his new position on March 1, 2020.

Mr. Lalonde has worked in the Central Okanagan School District for the past 25 years and has held teaching and administrative positions at all levels from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Prior to his current position Mr. Lalonde was also the Principal at Rutland Senior Secondary School, Central School Programs and Services, Ècole George Pringle Elementary School and Westbank Elementary School.

Chairperson for the Board of Education, Moyra Baxter, commented that, "Mr. Lalonde's leadership as Chair of the School District's Safe Schools Committee has led to many important relationships with the wider community. As well, the support he has provided as part of our Critical Incident Response Team has been appreciated by those affected. His caring, thoughtful demeanour will be an asset in his new position. The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Lalonde as he joins our senior management team."

Superintendent of Schools, Kevin Kaardal, commented that, "Mr. Lalonde is a well-respected and important member of the leadership team in the District. His experience working with the community and teams focused on supporting vulnerable learners in the District will serve him very well in the role of Assistant Superintendent."

In response to the news of his appointment, Mr. Lalonde said, "I am very excited to join a dynamic senior leadership team dedicated to improving the life chances of each learner. I look forward to working collaboratively with the community and our partners to achieve this goal."

The Board of Education and senior staff express their sincere appreciation for the exceptional work over the past 32 years of retiring Assistant Superintendent, Vianne Kintzinger. Her leadership has positively impacted students' lives across the District. Her commitment to supporting each student in their educational journey has been unwavering! We wish her all the best in her retirement.