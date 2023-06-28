SD 23 says community effort to paint and celebrate rainbow crosswalk

It was all hands on deck this morning as representatives from the entire Central Okanagan Public Schools community renewed the rainbow sidewalk in front of the Board office. Trustees, administrators, staff, and community members, alongside representatives from District Student Council, CUPE, COTA, COPVPA, and COPAC, applied fresh paint to the rainbow sidewalk in a celebration of inclusion to close out Pride Month.

First painted in 2018, the rainbow sidewalk was starting to show its age and Trustee Julia Fraser, who attended the inaugural painting, was proud to help refresh the colours.

"Having representatives from across our district and partner groups help renew the rainbow sidewalk illustrated the inclusive and caring communities we build in education," said Julia Fraser, Vice Chair of the Board of Education. "Our Board is committed to inclusion of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in our learning and working environments, and this sidewalk is a welcoming symbol of that commitment."

Central Okanagan Public Schools continues to foster safe, inclusive places to learn and work throughout the year and the rainbow sidewalk is a lasting representation of that responsibility.

"Our staff and students need to feel safe to be themselves at school and work so we can all learn together," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "This is one way we build caring communities and bring people together in inclusive environments. Every person who visits our Board office can see this symbol and know they are safe and welcome in our community."

While everyone who attended contributed to the painting of the sidewalk, Central Okanagan Public Schools extends special thanks to the CUPE employees who approved, supervised, and completed the work.