SD 23 students asking for donations towards 'Indigenous Inquiry' project

The Truth and Reconciliation Advisory Committee at École Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) is looking for contributions from the community to help fund their Outdoor Classroom Project.

A dedicated group of student leaders from the KSS Indigenous Academy continues to pass the torch of their Indigenous Inquiry Project, and they are now fundraising to make the outdoor learning space a reality. Graduating Leadership student Amelie Guignard had the idea of spreading the fundraising effort beyond the school.

[L to R: Henry Pyo, Leana Marton (Teacher), Christey Hughes (Vice-Principal), Amelie Guignard, Pooja Lal, Abdalla Tall, Kaylie Gross, Ava Cudmore, Libby Reis, Nash Comptois-Laroche, Rob Bennett (Teacher), Steve Kelly (Indigenous Advocate)]

“With the Indigenous course requirement opportunities coming in the next school year, an outdoor classroom is a perfect space for some of the learning to occur,” says Guignard, who is also Métis. "As a graduate, I'm glad to know the work on this project will continue to benefit future students and help the journey toward Truth and Reconciliation."

The purposes of the project are to bridge all students with the land, honour local Indigenous teachings, create a welcoming outdoor gathering space, and partner with people interested in being a part of Reconciliation. Planning included consultation with local Indigenous elders to ensure the space includes Indigenous ways of knowing and being.

“The value of this Outdoor Classroom lies in its profound ability to mend the cracks within our often-fragmented community," says Abdalla Tall, Grade 11 Leadership student. "Like a meticulous tapestry, it holds the potential to stitch distinct perspectives and cultures together with threads of understanding and empathy. I genuinely hope this space will be pivotal toward Truth and Reconciliation."

Donations to the project can be made through School Cash Online, which ensures that all funds go directly to the project with no fees. Donors can register with an email to receive a charitable tax receipt, then click "Make a Donation" and choose "KSS Indigenous Inquiry Project" as a Fund Destination. Donors can also contact the school office at KSS by calling 250-870-5105.

Learn more about the student work on this project by watching this video.