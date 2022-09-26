SD 67 hosting Trustee Candidate Forum

School District 67 Okanagan Skaha Trustee Candidate Forum is being held

on Tuesday, October 4th from 7 pm until 9 pm at the IMC Building at 425 Jermyn Avenue,

Penticton BC. It is proudly presented by CUPE 523 Unit SD67, Okanagan Skaha Teachers'

Union, and Okanagan Skaha DPAC.

Join the three School District Partner Groups as we listen to the SD 67 Trustee Candidates

speak about their platforms and we ask the hard pressing questions. Everyone is welcome,

but registration is required as space is limited. Register at

https://forms.gle/DHgUPKyeJb9S7bZu8

School District 67 Okanagan Skaha Board of Education will be elected as follows: Four (4)

trustees from Electoral Area 1 (Penticton), Two (2) from Electoral Area 2 (Summerland), and

One (1) from Electoral Area 3 (Electoral Areas D, E, F, and I of the Regional District of

Okanagan-Similkameen. For more information on the Trustee Candidates, visit

https://letsconnect.sd67.bc.ca/trustee-elections