For teachers and students in School District 23 it's a new way of learning.



Classes will be conducted using video conferencing in most high schools.



If a laptop wasn't a student's best friend already, with COVID-19 it will be.



Board Chair Moyra Baxter says they are trying to do the best they can during these difficult times. "This is difficult for everyone. Doesn't matter if you're a parent or children K to 12 or a grandparent with grandchildren in post secondary education or families who have lost their jobs and are trying to cope with that. This is just a really difficult time for everyone."



Some K to 6 students in the district are in class today, but only those who's parents are front line care workers.