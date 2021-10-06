SD23 Comments on Anti-Mask Protest Outside Board Office

Statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools regarding a protest outside the board office on October 6, 2021:

Central Okanagan Public Schools does not condone the message of protestors who gathered outside of the Board of Education office this morning to protest the Provincial Health Order on mask-wearing, one of the most basic layers of safety in schools.

"We cannot condone a protest against any safety measure. Safety for our staff and students will remain our priority," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. "The hard-working people who facilitate safe and healthy learning in schools are not deterred by this attempt to disrupt their work, and we commend the diligence of both staff and students who will continue to help keep each other safe.

Staff and students will continue to follow the requirement to wear masks, along with the many other layers of protection against communicable diseases in schools.

"Our staff work every day to create a safe and equitable learning and working environment for all our students and each other. They do not deserve to be treated disrespectfully," said Moyra Baxter, Chairperson for the Board of Education.

Central Okanagan Public Schools reminds the community that mask wearing is only one layer of protection, while the most important layer continues to be the safe and effective vaccines that are available to all eligible people.