SD23 recognizing National School Bus Safety Week

This week is National School Bus Safety Week and Central Okanagan Public Schools wants to remind motorists that when "We Stop, You Stop!" Passing a stopped school bus with its red flashing lights activated endangers children and carries strong penalties.



• Traffic in both directions must stop for the school bus when the red alternating lights are flashing and stop signs are extended.

• Failure to stop for a school bus carries a $368 fine with escalating penalties.



" Each day, our bus drivers report motorists who ignore the stop signs and flashing red lights on the school bus," says Gail Prokopchuk, Transportation Manager for Central Okanagan Public Schools. "We need to raise public awareness in the Central Okanagan because this behaviour needlessly risks the lives of children."

National School Bus Safety Week is a public education program to address the importance of school bus safety and is held during the third week of October every year.