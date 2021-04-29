SD23 Staff Moved Up Vaccine List

Staff with School District 23 are getting vaccinated.

Board Chair Moyra Baxter says they got the news yesterday.

"My understanding is there's going to be three sites - one in West Kelowna, one in Kelowna and one in Lake Country - at our schools. I think it's Mount Boucherie, George Elliot School, and KSS. They will be for staff age 30 and over, because they'll be getting the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Staff under 30 will be directed to Trinity Church for a Pfizer vaccine.

"I just want to say we've been so appreciative of all the work our staff have been doing for over a year, both remotely and then back in schools. They've been absolutely incredible and we're just so please that they can now, if they wish, receive their first vaccination."

Baxter says those shots should start being administered this afternoon.