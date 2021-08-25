SD23 Superintendent on Back to School Plans

Schools will have the same mask mandate as last year.

Mandatory for grades 4 to 12 encouraged for kindergarten to grade 3.

School District 23 Superintendent Kevin Kardahl says masks are a secondary safety measure. "I think they’re important at this time, but the most important thing we can do is get vaccinated. If we’re fully vaccinated, that’s the most powerful tool we have in the kit.”

Kardahl says more than 70 percent of people in the Central Okanagan have been vaccinated and that is going to make a big difference for safety in schools.

He does not expect any real issues with parents opposed to masks or vaccination. “If you want to be safe, get vaccinated. If you want your family to be safe, get vaccinated. If you want those people in schools, our young primary students ages five to 11, who are not yet eligible for vaccines then everyone should get vaccinated within the school system.

“We follow the provincial guidance. Where there is medical reason there are exceptions and we work with families, our principals work with families to make sure we get to a good outcome. We were able to get there last year and I believe we will be able to get there this year as well.”