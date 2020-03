Parents and students can have their questions answered about the education system and COVID-19 during a virtual town hall session tomorrow.

Hosted by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, the virtual town hall will begin at 6:30 PM for all to participate.

School District 23 Chair Moyra Baxter and CEO Kevin Kaardal will be available to answer questions.

Those interested in participating can register at teamokanagan.com.