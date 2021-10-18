A pilot project that blends kindergarten with daycare will be offered at more than two dozen B.C. schools.

The project, called Seamless Day Kindergarten, was launched at just four sites initially.

The teams involved include early childhood educators and classroom teachers, who help children through before- and after-school care, as well as their regular school day.

Its goal is to offer daycare options to parents and consistency of caregivers and educators to children.

The program uses existing classroom spaces, meaning new daycare options can be offered quickly to parents in the associated districts.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside described it as a success in the first four schools, prompting further rollout at another 21.

The minister did not provide specifics on which schools will be added, but said Central Okanagan (SD 23) and Vernon School Distrcit (SD 22) will be part of the expansion.

It is already offered at Oliver, West Sechelt, Hollyburn and Errington elementary schools in the Okanagan-Similkameen, Sunshine Coast, West Vancouver and Qualicum school districts.

- with files from CTV -