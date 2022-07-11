Seaplane Flights From Vancouver to the Eldorado and Manteo Resort

Escaping from the Lower Mainland to the Hotel Eldorado and Manteo Resort is about to get a lot easier. With two flights weekly, Harbour Air has announced the 2022 schedule for flights by seaplane between the Eldorado Resort and downtown Vancouver. Flights begin on July 9th and will run through September with one way fares from $299.

Rudolph Heider is the Director of Hospitality for Argus Properties, “We are thrilled. The flight time is just over an hour and provides a seamless city to city experience for guests of our beautiful hotels. We’ll offer special getaway packages for tourists for a quick golf getaway or Okanagan Wine Festival, the choices will be endless. And for our business guests the easy access by flight to the Kelowna area and the Okanagan will be welcome.”

Mark Jeanes, GM Hotel Eldorado, says there’s nothing else like it in the valley, “Passengers will love getting off the Harbour Air seaplane and walking up our dock to the hotel. Imagine how nice it will be to arrive in the heart of Kelowna just an hour after boarding in Coal Harbour. No need for a long, expensive and time consuming drive over the Coquihalla. Everybody wins.”

Flights will take off from Harbour Air’s flagship terminal in Coal Harbour each Saturday at 10am landing just one hour later at the resort's private dock. The once weekly return flight is Tuesday at 1pm. Heider says this will be a great option both ways, “A quick getaway to Vancouver or a short business trip, by float plane, landing just one hour later will be appealing to everybody. And of course our Vancouver guests will love it as well.”