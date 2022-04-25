Search and Rescue Dogs Training in Kelowna

From April 29 to May 1, 16 Search and Rescue (SAR) K9 teams from around B.C. will be in Kelowna for training and validations with the RCMP Police Dog Services.

The validations are an annual requirement for volunteer SAR K9s under the Emergency Management B.C. program and are the culmination of hundreds of hours of annual training. At the same time another dozen teams will be undergoing validation and training on Vancouver Island.

Under EMBC, the government agency that provides oversight to B.C.’s 79 search and rescue groups, only the B.C. Search Dog Association and the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association are recognized as the province’s official training bodies of search and rescue K9’s.

After approximately 2,000 hours of training, COSAR’s search and rescue K9 "Chase" was certified in 2021. In his first 12 months of service he participated in 20 tasks and had multiple successes during that time.

“He has definitely contributed to saving lives,” says handler Terry Downs.

Chase has travelled with the team for searches on snowmobiles, helicopters and UTV, says Downs. Search and Rescue K9’s need to be ready and able to travel in all conditions and to many remote areas in order to be of assistance to their teams in the field.

“A K9 team can cover an area faster and safer than a conventional ground team and have proven themselves in locating lost seniors, missing children and those in distress.”

All SAR K9s are under the guidance and oversight of the RCMP Police Dog Services and teams are mentored in their training throughout the year. “We are incredibly fortunate in Kelowna and the Okanagan to have the support of the local RCMP Police Dog handlers who are very supportive of having the SAR K9s as an additional resource in the field,” says Downs.

K9 handlers spend upwards of $10,000 annually on training, travel and equipment for these working dogs and often travel throughout the province for training and to provide assistance to other SAR teams who are without K9s. Much of this cost is shouldered by the handler and their local SAR group.

“Chase is very popular with the team and the public,” says Downs. “We are grateful to all members of the public who have made generous donations for Chase’s expenses along with some families of those that Chase assisted in locating.”