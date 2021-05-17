Search Continues for Missing Diver Presumed Drowned

The search continues for a 52-year-old man who went missing May 15 2021 while recreationally diving near the William Bennett Bridge in Okanagan Lake.

West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Kelowna Fire and Rescue, and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) were on scene yesterday. Despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man, and he is presumed to have drowned. Today, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and COSAR are at the location attempting to locate the man's body

“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “At this time, searchers are unable to estimate how long this operation will be on-going.”

Investigators do not believe criminality was involved in this incident. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

No further information is being released at this time.