Search slows for drowning victim

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has ended the search for a Kamloops firefighter who drowned in Okanagan Lake.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich says volunteers spent over 500 hours looking for him.

"You want to bring everybody home that you are called out to go find. Sometimes it doesn't happen right away. It's disappointing. It drains on everybody. I am from a firefighting background. My father was fire chief. I had uncles that worked for the fire department. I can feel for what's going on."

Brian Lannon went missing 11 days ago after failing to surface while diving near the W.R Bennett Bridge near City Park.